PIA reschedules flights for Wednesday due to fog

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) again rescheduled the number of international and domestic flights due to foggy weather conditions in Punjab, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the national carrier has rescheduled flights for Wednesday due to unfavourable aviation conditions being caused at the airports in Punjab by dense fog.

PK 302 Karachi-Lahore and PK 303-Lahore-Karachi will operate with a delay of one hour, PK 759 Lahore-Jeddah will operate with a delay of three hours while PK 742 Jeddah-Lahore delayed by around three hours.

Earlier, the flight schedule of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) at Allama Iqbal International Airport remained affected due to heavy fog in adjoining areas of the airport.

According to a PIA spokesman, the flight schedule was affected due to heavy fog and the domestic flights’ schedule was affected due to low visibility. The flight scheduled to land at the Lahore airport from Damam was diverted to the Islamabad airport due to fog.

Read more: Fog engulfs Punjab plains, restricts visibility range

Lahore to Islamabad bound flight PK-8385 and Karachi bound flights PK-316 and PK-313 from Lahore were cancelled due to dense fog.

The spokesman asked the passengers to register their numbers with the authorities in the ticket booking section so that they could be informed regarding any delays.

