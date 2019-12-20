KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) again rescheduled the number of domestic flights due to dense fog prevalent in the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the national carrier has rescheduled flights due to unfavorable aviation conditions being caused at the airports in Punjab and Sindh by dense fog.

PK 332 Karachi-Multan and PK 333 Multan-Karachi 33 will operate with a delay of two hours, PK 302 Karachi-Lahore will operate with a delay of one hour.

Similarly, two-way flights, PK 368 Karachi-Islamabad have been delayed by three hours while PK 308 Karachi-Islamabad will operate with a delay of one hour.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other private airlines have jacked up their fares for their domestic passengers.

After the revision of fares, a one-way trip from Karachi to Lahore, Islamabad will cost Rs 35,000 and while fare from Lahore to Karachi and Quetta has been increased by Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

Similarly, the private airlines are charging Rs 36,000 for flights bound to Rahim Yar Khan Faisalabad and Islamabad.

