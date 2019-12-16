PIA reschedules flights due to bad weather

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has rescheduled number of its international and domestic flights due to unfavourable weather conditions, ARY News reported.

The PIA has rescheduled a number of its flights on Tuesday (tomorrow) due to widespread rainfall in different parts of the country and foggy weather conditions in Punjab.

Some of the flights that will not departure on time include, Islamabad to Madina and Madina to Islamabad bound flights PK-713 and PK-714 delayed by 2 hours respectively.

The other affected flights included PK-759 and PK-760 delayed by around 2 hours and 40 minutes respectively. A Jeddah-bound flight from Sialkot, PK-745, faced a delay by six hours while a two-hour delay is faced by a Madina-bound flight from the Multan airport, PK-715.

Read More: Fog affects PIA flight schedule at Karachi airport

Similarly, Madina to Multan flight PK-716 has been delayed by two hours.

According to a PIA spokesman, the flight schedule was affected due to heavy fog and the flights’ schedule will only be resumed after improvement in visibility.

Comments

comments