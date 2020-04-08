PIA restores international slip allowance of cabin crew

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has restored international slip allowance of cabin crew on foreign flights in order to end tensions between the administration and crew members, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

After conciliating pilots of the nation flag-carrier, the PIA administration has also ended a longstanding dispute of non-payment of flying allowance to cabin crew members since many months due to financial crisis.

However, the flying allowance has been restored for cash payment to the crew at the airport before departure of international flights, said a notification released by PIA chief human resource officer Air Commodore Amer Altaf.

The notification read, “It has been decided by CEO to pay international slip allowance to cabin crew in cash at Airport before the departure with immediate effect. You are requested to take necessary action, re-conciliation of the international slip allowance paid shall be carried out at the end of the month.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the national flag-carrier resumed its flight operation as pilots end strike and started returning to airports after dialogues between Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) administration and PALPA (Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association).

The flight operation of the national airline resumed after PIA and pilots’ association reached an agreement for the safety measures of aircraft crew due to coronavirus pandemic.

Read: Two PIA pilots test positive for coronavirus post Canada flight

Pilots started returning to the airports who went on strike to protest against PIA administration over the calls of PALPA. The flights from Islamabad and Lahore have been readied for departure to United Kingdom and Canada.

Special arrangements have been made for the protection of pilots, flight attendants and crew members from coronavirus pandemic.

According to the agreement finalized between the two sides, the crew members and pilots of the PIA planes would be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE).

