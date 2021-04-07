ECC approves PIA restructuring plan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Industries and Production, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in Islamabad on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the aviation division submitted a summary before the ECC regarding the restructuring plan of the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd (PIACL).

The Adviser to the Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms and Austerity made a detailed presentation on human resource and operational restructuring of the PIACL.

The meeting was informed about the various options for restructuring and outlined measures to minimize losses and transform PIACL into a financially viable entity.

After a detailed consultation, the ECC recommended the restructuring plan of PIACL for onward submission before the Cabinet.

During the meeting, Power Division presented a summary for a one-time grant to GENCOs for onward payment to DISCOs regarding the actuarial value of pension and pensionary benefits of surplus employees.

After seeking detailed input from relevant stakeholders, the committee directed the Power Division to deliberate further and present options for cost optimization regarding pension liabilities.

Following technical supplementary grants were approved by the ECC:

Rs330 million for the Ministry of Defence for the maintenance of aircrafts.

Rs2382 million for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for the Prime Minister’s Special Package

Rs1 billion for the Finance Division to refund the balance amount of funds of Insaf Imdad Ehsas Program.

Rs382.280 million for the Ministry of Energy for completion of development schemes of Sindh and Balochistan provinces under PSDP.

Rs150 million for the Ministry of Housing and Works for funding civil works on different schemes in Balochistan, under PSDP.

Rs30 million for the Board of Investment for different operational expenses.

Rs280 million for the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications for consultancy and implementation of Internet voting.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar, SAPM on Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, Federal Secretaries, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir, Chairman BOI and other senior officials.

