55 PIA cabin, crew members reach end of employment contracts

KARACHI: 55 cabin and crew members providing their services for the national flight carrier PIA have reached the end of their employment contracts on Friday, ARY News reported.

Pakistan International Airlines has decided against extending contracts of the contract based employees further limiting its operational capability in times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spokesperson of PIA said that the 55 individuals were hired for a two years and now their services will be discontinued, notifications regarding the current contract statuses of the 55 employees have been sent to everyone.

Earlier on May 30, a total of 1294 police officers working in the Punjab police on contract basis were suspended from duty.

The law enforcement officials were hired back in 2004 due to rising terrorist activities in the country.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore has notified those being suspended of the development..

