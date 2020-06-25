PIA issues show-cause notice to PALPA general secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued a show-cause notice to the general secretary of Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association (PALPA), Imran Narejo, over alleged violation of employees’ disciplinary policy, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Human Resource (HR) department of PIA issued a show-cause notice to Imran Narejo, the general secretary of PALPA, over the violation of Employees Disciplinary Policy 2019 by instructing national carrier’s pilots to go on strike in April which resulted into financial loss to the airline.

The regulations under Employees Disciplinary Policy 2019 defined strict action against the violators for instructing staff to observe strike or go slow.

In the notes, the PIA administration hinted to take legal action against Imran Narejo if he failed to respond to the show-cause notice within seven days till June 30.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also asked the Aviation Division to provide a list of all such pilots associated with the airline in the wake of Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan’s claim that over 30 per cent pilots have fake or improper licences.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik wrote a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director-general, stating that the aviation minister, speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Wednesday, had claimed that out of the 264 fake/suspicious pilot licences, around 150 belonged to PIA pilots.

As an operator as well as the national flag carrier, he said, “it is a grave concern for us as many out of these 150 pilots must by flying PIA aircraft, which cannot be allowed after disclosure of fake/suspicious licences scam by Aviation Minister.”

