PIA to start Sialkot-Kuwait flights soon: sources

ISLAMABAD: After starting Sialkot-London flights, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has now decided to launch direct flights between Sialkot and Kuwait from November this year, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

As per details, the Pakistan International Airlines has decided to start twice-a-week flights between Sialkot and Kuwait.

“The aim of starting these flights is to provide travel facilities to overseas Pakistanis,” reads a statement by PIA.

Earlier on September 11, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) launched weekly flight operation on Sialkot-London route.

According to details, PIA flight PK-778, carrying hundreds of passengers left for Sialkot from London on Wednesday night and arrived at Sialkot airport today (Thursday). PIA’s country manager saw off passengers at Heathrow Airport, London.

Initially, the route would operate once-a-week, from Sialkot to Heathrow Airport, every Tuesday, whereas the flight from Heathrow Airport to Sialkot would arrive every Wednesday.

