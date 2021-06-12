KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reduced its fares for domestic flights by 40 percent, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to PIA spokesperson, the national flag carrier has introduced special discounted rates for domestic flights during summer vacations.

The PIA spokesperson said that reduced fares have been introduced by the national carrier for flights from Karachi to Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar.

The one-side fare from Karachi to Islamabad, Karachi to Lahore and Karachi to Peshawar has been reduced to only Rs6950.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the new fares will come into effect immediately.

Read More: PIA reduces domestic fares for Covid-19 vaccinated citizens

Two days ago, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced a reduction in fares for senior citizens on domestic flights.

The national flag carrier offered a discount for senior citizens on domestic travel up to 10 percent.

According to the national flag carrier spokesman, senior citizens who are 50-years-old or above can avail the discount on domestic flights by showing their Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued by NADRA.

“PIA will be offering 10pc discount on domestic tickets by showing your NADRA vaccination certificate effective immediately,” reads the statement issued by the national flag carrier.

Comments

comments