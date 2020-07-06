PIA further slashes fares on domestic routes

ISLAMABAD: In a step to facilitate its customers, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced further reduction in its fares on domestic routes with immediate effect, ARY News reported.

According to PIA spokesperson, the national flag carrier has fixed Rs 9,572 for one-way ticket for any local destination, including Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

The new fares will come into effect from today, said the spokesperson. He maintained that the passengers are allowed to carry had luggage upto 7 kilogram.

Earlier on June 29, the national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), had announced a reduction of fares for domestic flights.

The PIA spokesperson had made the announcement that Rs12,000 had been fixed for one-way ticket inclusive of all taxes for different destinations including Islamabad and other cities. The new fares will come into effect from today, the spokesperson had said.

