PIA to run special chartered flights from UK to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday announced it will run special chartered flights from the United Kingdom to Pakistan starting October 30.

The national flag carrier will commence a series of chartered flights from October 31 to January 2020 to bring stranded citizens back home.

The special chartered flights will operate from London to Lahore-Islamabad and between Manchester to Islamabad.

Earlier on Oct 13, British Airways resumed its direct flights to Lahore from London.

Read More: CAA allows British Airways to operate direct flights from Lahore to London

The first flight of British Airways with 214 passengers on board landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Oct 13.

Comments

comments