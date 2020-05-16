PIA special flight brings back 250 passengers from Jeddah

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) special flight carrying 250 passengers has arrived at Jinnah International Airport on Saturday from Jeddah, ARY News reported.

Passengers have lauded and thanked the government of Pakistan for their efforts to provide Pakistani diaspora back to their homeland.

Read More: PIA schedules special flights for Saudi Arabia to lift stranded Pakistanis

Saudi Consul General of Pakistan on the ocassion said that so far four flights carrying almost 1000 passengers have left for Pakistan from the country.

Consul General Khalid Majeed also said that a concerted effort is being made to fly as many Pakistanis possible back to Pakistan before Eid as possible.

Yesterday, a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) with 249 passengers on board landed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Read More: PIA special flight carries 249 nationals from Saudi Arabia

249 Pakistanis have returned home from Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh through a special flight landed in Lahore today. Four dead bodies have also arrived in Pakistan, whereas, all passengers were shifted to different isolation centres.

Upon the arrival of the flight of the national airlines, the dead bodies have been handed over the relatives by the airport authorities.

