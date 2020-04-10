Special PIA flight brings in more medical supplies from China

ISLAMABAD: A special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) came back from China carrying medical supplies for the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airplane brought medical supplies including testing kits, N-95 masks, gloves, PPE kits and ventilators.

Read More: PIA airplane brings back medical supplies to Pakistan from China

Read More: PIA has announced an increase in its relief flights bringing in and taking out essential medical equipment and passengers to and from the world.

The spokesperson for the national aircraft carrier said that a PIA aircraft will bring in Pakistanis stranded in Denmark back home on April 10.

Read More: PIA brings back 136 Pakistanis stranded in Iraq

Another flight due for April 11 will bring back 175 Pakistanis from Kualalumpur Malaysia, while it will also take Malaysian and Singaporean embassy staff and passengers along.

Another flight scheduled for April 11 will take French passengers back to France.

Read More: Flight operation resumed after PIA pilots end strike

On April 12, a special flight will take Japanese passengers along with essential and medical supplies to Tokyo, Japan.

Pakistanis stranded in Thailand will also be brought back on April 13, 200 Pakistanis stranded in Thailand will hopefully return by Monday.

Comments

comments