PIA to operate special flight to Egypt for the first time

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to operate special flights for Egypt for the first time, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The PIA spokesperson said that the special flight will be departed for Egypt’s Cairo on May 27 in order to bring back around 100 stranded Pakistanis to Karachi.

In another decision to facilitate the nationals, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) granted permission to Air Djibouti aircraft to land in Peshawar on May 22.

The special flight will carry stranded Pakistanis in Djibouti before Eidul Fitr.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had repatriated 43,900 people thus far through 117 special flights, said the spokesperson of national flag carrier on May 17.

According to details, PIA brought back more than 11,000 stranded Pakistanis through 69 special flights between April 1 to May 12, while 32,600 passengers were repatriated through 108 outbound flights.

The spokesperson had said in a statement that the nationals returned home through PIA special flights operated in Saudi Arabia, Canada, Turkey, Japan, Australia, USA, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and United Kingdom (UK).

The national flag-carrier is still continuing special flight operations to bring back more Pakistanis trapped in foreign countries following the suspension of flight operations due to coronavirus pandemic.

Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan had informed the National Assembly that 7,000 stranded Pakistanis would be brought back home before Eid from various parts of the world on special flights.

Comments

comments