PIA announces special flight operations to Najaf

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced on Friday to operate special flights to Iraq’s holy city of Najaf, ARY News reported.

The airline will operate four flights from October 15 to October 17, according to PIA spokesperson.

A spokesperson for the national flag carrier said the one-sided fare from Lahore to Najaf has been set Rs49,000, while fare from Karachi to Najaf will be Rs39,000.

Passengers have bound to carry 30Kg luggage, according to administration.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on September 21 announced to cancel its scheduled flights to Iraq’s holy cities of Najaf and Baghdad for Arbaeen.

“Flights scheduled for Arbaeen from September 27, now have been cancelled”, said the PIA spokesperson. It was further announced that the passengers can get the refund of their tickets without any deduction.

Read More: Arbaeen: PIA announces schedule for special flights to Baghdad, Najaf

It may be noted that due to new wave of coronavirus pandemic, Iraqi government cancelled the special permission granted for PIA flights.

