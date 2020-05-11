PIA’s first special flight departs for Pakistan from US

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has begun its operation to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in the United States (US) as first special flight carrying 200 countrymen from Washington has departed for Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistani Envoy in the US, Asad Amjad inspected the arrangements at the airport and extended his best wishes to the countrymen returning to the homeland.

According to the schedule shared by the PIA, another flight will leave for Pakistan tomorrow carrying 150 students from the US.

It may be noted that, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was allowed to operate direct flights to the United States (US) to airlift its stranded citizens.

The permission was granted by the US Transport Department on Pakistan’s request to repatriate its stranded citizens in the United States of America.

According to the permission granted by the US, the PIA can operate as many as 12 flights in a month to bring back the stranded Pakistanis. The PIA spokesperson had said that the permission was granted to Pakistan by the US after improvement in the security situation.

