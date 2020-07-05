PIA continues relief flights for stranded Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: The national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has announced more relief flights to Saudi Arabia to bring back stranded nationals, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the latest announcement, the national carrier will operate a special flight, PK-9730, between Riyadh and Karachi on July 8. The flight will carry 250 passengers to Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that PIA is consistently running special flights to repatriate nationals trapped in different countries due to suspension of flight operations after the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The national carrier has so far repatriated more than 4,800 nationals including 2,400 Pakistanis from Dammam. The federal government had earlier announced to bring back around 10,000 from Saudi Arabia and 15,000 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by operating a series of more than 100 special flights.

The PIA spokesperson said in a statement that a large number of flights was scheduled to facilitate the nationals to getting airline tickets easily.

