PIA special planes depart for China to bring COVID-19 vaccine

KARACHI: Three special planes of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have departed for China to bring 1 million COVID-19 vaccines, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The PIA Boeing 777 planes will start arriving in Islamabad from Thursday morning along with 1 million coronavirus vaccines. The special planes were sent to China over the directives of the Centre and the health ministry in order to expedite the process of vaccine supplies across the country.

The first plane is expected to land in Islamabad at 8:30 am; the second at 12:30 pm and the third plane at 12:00 midnight.

Earlier on April 25, three PIA planes carrying a consignment of one million COVID-19 vaccine doses had landed in Islamabad as the country sees a sharp increase in new coronavirus cases.

The aircraft had left for China on Saturday. Two special planes and a PIA regular flight were used to airlift the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine doses from Beijing.

Pakistan had purchased another 30 million doses of COVID vaccine from China that will soon arrive in the country to help in a drive to vaccinate its over 220 million population.

