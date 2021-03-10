PIA starts paying retiring employees under VSS

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started on Wednesday clearing the dues of its employees who opted for early retirement under the voluntary separation scheme (VSS).

According to the airline, more than 100 retiring employees have thus far been given cheques.

Also Read: PIA gets Rs9.84bn to pay retiring employees

Last week, an amount of Rs9.84 billion was transferred into a PIA account titled “GoP Cash Support to PIACL For Voluntary Separation Scheme” in the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Shaheed-e-MIllat Road Branch, Karachi to make payments to the employees.

Over 2,000 employees of PIA opted for the VSS scheme brought in by the national airline to reduce cost.

Also Read: PIA receives ‘overwhelming response’ on tenders for leasing new aircraft

The voluntary separation scheme (VSS) aimed to allow Pakistan International Airlines employees a compensation amount for leaving their jobs voluntarily ended on December 31. The federal government had provided funds of Rs 9.84 billion to the national flag carrier.

Comments

comments