Covid third wave: PIA suspends biometric attendance in all offices

biometric PIA employees

KARACHI: The management of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to suspend biometric attendance in all offices during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, ARY News reported on Monday.

The national carrier’s human resources department issued a circular which stated the suspension of marking the attendance of employees on TMS machines on all stations from April 1.

It said that employees will mark their attendance manually on registers to be maintained in the Line Manager’s offices.

Sectional and divisional heads have been directed to maintain attendance registers in their offices which will be sent to the human resources manager in Islamabad by the 10th of every month.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had imposed a ban on serving drinking water to passengers on domestic flights in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The directions of the CAA, issued in view of the third wave of the pandemic in Pakistan, were conveyed in a notification by the director-general air transport.

According to the authority, the passengers will be provided with disposable water bottles.

