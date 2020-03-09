PIA suspends flights to and from Qatar

KARACHI: In the wake of Qatar placing a ban on the entry of passengers from 14 countries, including Pakistan, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday suspended its flights to and from Qatar, reported ARY News.

Sources relayed the national flag carrier’s flight operations to and from Qatar will remain suspended until March 31.

Earlier today, Qatar placed a temporary ban on the entry of passengers from 14 countries, including Pakistan, due to concerns over the widening coronavirus outbreak.

The Qatari government announced the ban on travellers from Pakistan, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

It is to be mentioned here that Qatar Airways had already suspended flights to and from Italy, which has reported 366 deaths in the outbreak.

Qatar reported three more cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the total there to 15

Thus far, Pakistan has reported seven confirmed cases of Covid-19, with one of them having fully recovered from the disease.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan has already suspended its flight operations to Iran and China after the outbreak of the disease in the two countries.

