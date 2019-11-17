Tissue papers of PIA being sold at Karachi saloon

KARACHI: Tissue papers with Pakistan International Airline (PIA) symbol printed on them were found at a saloon in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the tissue papers of the national flag carrier were being used at a famous saloon situated at Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

Explaining how these tissue papers made it to the hairdresser shop, its owner said that PIA employees sold these tissue papers to him for a long time.

Read: PIA finalises new routes, additional flights under its strategic business plan

A PIA spokesperson said the administration has taken notice of the selling of the airline’s tissue papers and will take serious action against the employees found involved in this act.

