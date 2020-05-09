PIA to operate special flights across country for NA session on Monday

It was revealed on Saturday that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate special flights across Pakistan for parliamentarians willing to visit the upcoming national assembly session in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to details, a PIA plane will take off from Karachi, Sindh to Quetta, Balochistan on May 11 at 8 am.

Read More: NA lawmkers to undergo coronavirus tests as president summons session

The flight would then be re-routed towards Islamabad.

The special flight is scheduled to carry 105 national assembly members from Quetta and Karachi to the federal capital.

President Arif Alvi on May 7 summoned the session of the National Assembly (NA) on May 11 to discuss coronavirus situation in the country.

Read More: NA session on coronavirus being held on May 11: Babar Awan

The assembly proceedings will commence at 3:00 pm on May 11 at the Parliament House.

All transport services including air travel faces temporary suspension due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country and the world.

Comments

comments