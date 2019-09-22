PIA makes large-scale transfers of daily-wage employees

KARACHI: The national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has approved the transfer of a large number of daily-wage workers performing duties on contractual basis, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The daily-wage workers were transferred to other cities from Karachi Office, who are reportedly working on low salaries on daily-wages.

The staff members alleged that the move is tantamount to pressurising the employees to leave their jobs by asking to move to other cities. They complained that the recent transfer orders will affect the workers who are receiving less than Rs17,000 on daily-wages.

The order, a copy of which obtained by ARY News, shows that ‘Baggage Attendants’ and ‘Office Attendant’ are primarily transferred to other cities without any ‘change in TMS Card, Salary, Pay Group and any other benefits.”

However, no clarification was made by the PIA management so far in this regards.

Earlier on June 22, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had decided to transfer officers belonging to different departments to Islamabad.

The transfers were ordered in MIS, Security, Vigilance Departments where many officers were reportedly asked verbally to report to Islamabad office.

Read More: PIA administration transfers 85 flight attendants to Islamabad

Sources told ARY News that the verbal instructions were given to officers of Pay Group – V and above for their transfers, whereas, the written directives for more than 75 officers are expected to be issued on Monday.

The series of transfers is apparently a sign of a shift of PIA headquarters to the federal capital, however, no official confirmation is made so far.

The spokesperson of the national flag-carrier was contacted to confirm the latest development but he expressed unawareness regarding the decision for new transfers.

Comments

comments