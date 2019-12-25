PIA pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on Wednesday paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his 143rd birthday.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, the national flag carrier shared some pictures in which the cabin crew can be seen distributing Quaid-e-Azam day commemorative mementos among passengers on board to celebrate the birthday of the founder of the country.

A special cake-cutting ceremony was also held to mark the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The celebrations took place on PK-301 domestic flight of PIA.

Our great founder’s birthday celebration took place on flight PK-301. Here are a few glimpses from the in-flight celebration. #ThankYouJinnah #PIA #InflightCelebration pic.twitter.com/HIjIuLS7Vj — PIA (@Official_PIA) December 25, 2019

The nation celebrated the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday, with a renewed pledge to work hard for the progress and prosperity of the country.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their separate messages on this occasion have paid tribute to the Quaid.

It is the birthday of our great leader and we celebrated it in-flight with our lovely passengers. Our chefs made special cakes for the occasion. Happy Birthday Quaid-e-Azam! #PIA #ThankYouJinnah #QuaidDay pic.twitter.com/uPcCEkFK56 — PIA (@Official_PIA) December 25, 2019

Prime Minister Khan said: “The Quaid personified impeccable integrity, exemplary character, selflessness and devotion to the cause of an independent homeland for the Muslims. His charisma inspired the Muslims of South Asia during the distressful times and circumstances.”

