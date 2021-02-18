Voluntary retirement: PIA to release dues of employees from next week

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced the release of dues of PIA employees under the voluntary separation scheme (VSS), ARY News reported.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the national flag carrier will start releasing dues of PIA employees, who opted for early retirement under the voluntary separation scheme (VSS) from next week.

The spokesperson further said that over 2,000 employees of the PIA opted for the VSS scheme, initiated by the federal government.

He said that a special account has been established in the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Karachi branch to release pending dues of PIA employees.

It is pertinent to mention here that the voluntary separation scheme (VSS) extended by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)to employees in order to allow them a compensation amount for leaving the job voluntarily ended on December 31. The federal government had provided funds of Rs 9.84 billion to the national flag carrier.

Read More: PIA employees yet to receive dues under VSS scheme

According to the details shared with ARY News by the PIA spokesperson at that time, upto 2000 applications of VSS were approved after its launch in the second week of December for two following weeks.

The VSS was introduced to allow employees to part ways with PIA amicably in order to help the national airline to cut its cost and allocate the expenditure for its long-overdue upgradation.

A mandatory retirement scheme will follow the VSS, under which employees with poor performance will be laid off, the sources said.

