PIA volunteers to transport COVID-19 blood, plasma samples free of cost

KARACHI: Pakistan’s national flight carrier PIA will carry coronavirus curing plasma throughout the country free of charge, the airlines announced on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to details, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and National Institute of Blood (NIBD) have joined hands for the initiative.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PIA, Air Marshal (retd.) Arshad Malik said that the airlines was Pakistan’s flag carrier and was bound to step up for the country in times of crisis.

PIA is participating in the venture on voluntary basis, Malik said that being part of the fight against coronavirus was a matter of pride for the flight carrier.

PIA staff that has recovered after testing positive for coronavirus in the past will perform their duties on these special flights.

Plasma and blood samples will be transported to various NIBD centers and healthcare facilities in the country by PIA.

