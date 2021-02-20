PIA likely to start paying VSS dues from Wednesday

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will release dues of PIA employees under the voluntary separation scheme (VSS) from Wednesday, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, the national flag carrier will start releasing dues of PIA employees, who opted for early retirement under the voluntary separation scheme (VSS) from next week.

A special account of PIA in the National Bank of Pakistan has been created in Karachi’s Shaheed Millat branch. The account will be controlled by the AGP’s [Accountant General of Pakistan] zonal office.

Over 2,000 employees of the PIA have opted for the VSS scheme, initiated by the federal government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the voluntary separation scheme (VSS) extended by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)t o employees in order to allow them a compensation amount for leaving the job voluntarily ended on December 31. The federal government had provided funds of Rs 9.84 billion to the national flag carrier.

According to the details shared with ARY News by the PIA spokesperson at that time, upto 2000 applications of VSS were approved after its launch in the second week of December for two following weeks.

The VSS was introduced to allow employees to part ways with PIA amicably in order to help the national airline to cut its cost and allocate the expenditure for its long-overdue upgradation.

A mandatory retirement scheme will follow the VSS, under which employees with poor performance will be laid off, the sources said.

