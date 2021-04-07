PIA’s IOSA registration renewed

KARACHI: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Wednesday renewed its IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registration for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), ARY News reported.

According to the details, the national flag carrier’s IOSA registration has been successfully renewed and is now valid till 23rd of June, 2023.

It is pertinent to mention here that PIA has been maintaining IOSA registration since 2005. Every two years IATA conducts an external audit for the renewal of this important safety registration as an IOSA Operator with IATA.

During the past one year of continuous challenges faced by PIA, the airline had undergone two verification audits, first of which was of limited scope and the other verification audit was a full scope audit covering flight operations, quality assurance, safety management, engineering and maintenance, flight dispatch, and cargo operations.

The audit findings have been successfully addressed and closed by the audit organization. The second verification audit was also considered as full scope IOSA renewal audit. This registration is valid up to two years and is subject to renewal audits in accordance with IOSA program manual.

In his statement, PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said, “This is the beginning of a sparkling reflection of PIA Team’s focus on safety and quality Improvement. More good news will follow soon and we shall emerge as the most reliable and safest airline of the world, In sha Allah”.

He appreciated the team efforts of corporate quality assurance and all departmental chiefs and their respective quality Control teams, who play a pivotal role for maintaining compliance and conformance to all applicable safety and quality standards.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan also expressed his satisfaction over the matter and has hoped that this year shall bring much-needed normalization, growth and prosperity to the aviation sector of Pakistan.

