PIC attack case: ATC grants bail to 25 lawyers

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted bail to 25 lawyers allegedly involved in the attack at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), ARY News reported.

As per details, the ATC Judge Arshad Hussain heard arguments from both sides and granted bail to arrested lawyers against surety bonds of Rs100,000.

Earlier, on December 20, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted bail to 17 lawyers allegedly involved in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) rampage case.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhatta conducted the proceedings on bail applications, filed by the accused lawyers – Abdul Shakoor, Muhammad Shahbaz and others.

A group of more than 200 lawyers, who had an ongoing ‘tussle’ with the doctors of the PIC, had stormed the hospital on December 11, vandalised property and damaged dozens of vehicles. They also set ablaze a police van during their assault.

Read more: ATC reserves verdict on bail petition of 20 lawyers in PIC attack case

At least 52 lawyers were arrested after the attack and presented before the court. Two FIRs were registered against over 250 lawyers who attacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore.

