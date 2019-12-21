LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday reserved its judgment in a plea seeking physical remand of 32 lawyers, who were arrested by the police over their alleged involvement in attack over the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), ARY News reported.

The hearing was presided over by Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta, in which the arrested 32 lawyers were produced by the police. The court was apprised that the police has identified 24 lawyers out of 32, who were involved in the PIC attack.

The arrested lawyers were handed over to the police by the court for identification parade, earlier.

The investigation officer (IO) pleaded the court to grant physical remand of the lawyers for the probe, but the court reserved its ruling into the matter.

On December 11, the dispute between lawyers and young doctors had reemerged as a rally attended by hundreds of lawyers stormed Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore.

The tensed situation at the hospital spread fear among the patients when lawyers started attacking the PIC assets after raising slogans in different wards and some people entered into the operation theatres which led to the stoppage of the scheduled surgeries of cardiac patients.

The paramedics and physicians were seen making attempts to run out of the hospital premises in order to save their lives.

