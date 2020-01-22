PIC attack case: Court endorses interim bail of 10 lawyers

LAHORE: An anti-terrorist court on Wednesday endorsed interim bail of 10 lawyers including Hassaan Niazi in PIC attack case, ARY News reported.

The court endorsed bails of the accused in the light of photogrammetric test report.

The court extended interim bail of three accused lawyers till Monday for photogrammetric test.

A simmering dispute between lawyers and young doctors resulted in an ugly incident on December 11, when a rally attended by large number of lawyers, stormed the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore.

The judge during the hearing today asked about identification parade of the accused.

Investigation officer of the pic attack case told the court that identification parade of Abid Hussain, Syed Zain, Muzammil Hussain, Ali Javed, Abdul Rehman Butt, Usama Maaz, Afzal Malik, Hassaan Niazi, Rana Adeel and Naeem Qamar has been happened. He further said that the identification parade of Sikandar Siddique, Muhammad Azam and other accused was still pending.

The photogrammetric test of the accused is required in the investigation and the test of three accused still remaining, the IO said.

The court granted time to the investigation officer till Monday for conducting photogrammetric test.

An inquiry report on the PIC attack, recently submitted to the Chief Minister of Punjab, held two police officers responsible for the incident.

The police report holds two department officers, SSP Muhammad Naveed and SP Dost Muhammad, responsible for negligence that was resulted in the incident in which scores of patients died in the hospital.

The two officers failed to act promptly, which caused the incident and deaths in the hospital of cardiac patients, according to the report. The use of water cannon by the policemen could have halt the march of lawyers rally towards the hospital, report read.

Additional IG Azhar Hameed Khokhar had submitted the inquiry report to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a recently held meeting.

