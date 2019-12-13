Aggrieved families of PIC attack given 10 lac each by Punjab Govt

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar in a press briefing said that the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has started regular operations, ARY News reported on Friday.

CM Buzdar continued that 10 lac rupees each have been dispersed to the families of those that lost a loved one during the riots along with reimbursements to those whose physical properties were damaged due to the unfortunate occurrence.

PIC came under attack due to a violent clash that erupted between hundreds of lawyers and doctors on Wednesday that left at least four people injured when the charged lawyers stormed into the Punjab Institute of Cardiology and broke windows of the emergency ward and several vehicles parked nearby.

Read More: Yasmin Rashid chairs high level meeting at PIC

The Chief Minister said that all the damages incurred upon the healthcare institute have been verified by an observational committee and their recommendations on the restoration efforts will be taken under consideration and implemented.

CM Buzdar further revealed that investigations are underway to deduce the origins of the attack and to affirm whether the brawl was due to infighting of the doctors and lawyers or has other nefarious motives with hidden players pulling the strings.

“We are investigating and verifying if the attack was meant to disrupt the present provincial government, Standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being determined to avoid such unfortunate incidents in the future,” said Usman Buzdar.

Comments

comments