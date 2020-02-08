PIC attack: Govt seeks bail cancellation of Hassaan Niazi, other lawyers

LAHORE: The Punjab government has filed a petition in Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking cancellation of bails of eight accused involved in attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The provincial government has filed appeal against bails granted to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niaz and seven other lawyers in PIC attack case.

The accused along with over 100 colleagues had attacked the hospital, ransacked the premises and subjected people to torture, the government plea in the high court said.

The anti-terrorism court while ignoring facts of the incident approved bails of the accused, the plea further said.

The government pleaded to the LHC to cancel bail granted to the accused.

The investigation officer had told the ATC during the case hearing that a forensic lab was provided video clips and images of the lawyer’s hooliganism outside the PIC for the test.

A simmering dispute between lawyers and young doctors resulted in an ugly incident on December 11, when a rally attended by large number of lawyers, stormed the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore.

They also set ablaze a police van during their assault. At least 52 lawyers were arrested after the attack and were presented before the court.

Two FIRs were registered against over 250 lawyers over allegation of attack on the PIC in Lahore.

