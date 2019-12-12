LAHORE: Another appalling footage of yesterday’s attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has come to the forefront where family and loved ones of a heart patient are seen struggling to keep him alive as chaos ensued in the healthcare institute, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As apparent in the video, the family and loved ones of the patient are continuously rubbing his hands and feet whilst also trying to give him manual chest compression’s to keep him alive.

The hospital staff had relinquished the premises of the hospital leaving the patients at the mercy of the the hooliganism of the lawyers that came with visible intent to incur maximum damage.

The patient was brought in the hospital emergency after suffering a stroke and was then shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) when the disruption started by family members themselves.

The lawyers sank to extreme lows when they pulled oxygen masks off of the suffering patients and left them for dead.

