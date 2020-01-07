Lawyers, doctors reach agreement in PIC attack case to end hostilities: Sources

LAHORE: Lawyers and doctors have agreed to forego each other after both communities were embroiled in violent acts against each other including the one which led to an attack at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), claiming lives of six patients, ARY NEWS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that a group of more than 200 lawyers, who had an ongoing ‘tussle’ with the doctors of the PIC, had stormed the hospital on December 11, vandalized property and damaged dozens of vehicles. They also set ablaze a police van during their assault.

According to sources, the recent negotiations were held between the top representatives from both sides, where they agreed to end hostilities towards each other.

Some of the top police officers also facilitated the entire process, they added.

However, both sides agreed that the legal action against the elements involved in attacking the cardiovascular hospital would continue.

The doctors agreed to remove graffiti against lawyers from a memorial erected to remember the PIC incident that claimed the lives of six patients at the hospital, causing damage to the infrastructure and endangered lives of several other cardiovascular patients treated at the hospital.

At least 52 lawyers were arrested after the attack and presented before the court. Two FIRs were registered against over 250 lawyers who attacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore.

On December 24, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted bail to 25 lawyers allegedly involved in the attack at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

As per details, the ATC Judge Arshad Hussain heard arguments from both sides and granted bail to arrested lawyers against surety bonds of Rs100,000.

Earlier, on December 20, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted bail to 17 lawyers allegedly involved in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) rampage case.

Comments

comments