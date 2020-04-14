LAHORE: The management of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has become active after detection of coronavirus in one of its senior doctors, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The chairman of the PIC has sent samples of 122 doctors and the staff for the test of coronavirus. Sources privy to the development has said the sample of PIC chairman has also been sent for the test.

A senior cardiac surgeon at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on Monday.

He was placed into quarantine at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) after his test turned out to be positive.

Besides, the doctor has been stopped from performing surgeries until his recovery from the infection.

Earlier, Director Public Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Ikramullah tested positive for the coronavirus, Health Minister Taimur Jhagra said.

Taimur Jhagra in his tweet said, Dr Ikramullah, who is a member of COVID19 response team has tested positive for the virus. “He is in high spirits, feeling good, and isolated at his home.”

