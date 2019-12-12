PIC restored, will start functioning as normal from tomorrow: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar took to Twitter and revealed that 46 rioters have been apprehended thus far by the police in relation to the tragic Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The tweet said that miscreants are currently in custody and their physical remands have been issued to carry on with the inquiry procedure.

Read More: PIC Attack: Video shows loved ones struggling to keep patient alive

“Others involved in the ransacking of PIC are currently being identified and will be dealt with according to the law,” said Usman Buzdar.

“Those involved in the murders of patients in the healthcare institute are also being recognised to be punished.”

Read More: PIC attack: Lawyers observe strike in Punjab over arrests

CM Buzdar concluded that all matters pertaining to procedural law have been kept in mind and the govt has full cognizance of them, he also said that justice was the utmost priority and will be delivered to the aggrieved.

In an accompanying tweet, the Chief Minister said that the PIC will be back to full functionality tomorrow as restoration efforts have concluded after the riot.

Read More: Two separate FIRs registered against lawyers over PIC clash

Usman Buzdar also said that ‘Riot Management SOPs’ were also being taken under consideration to improve and overhaul them to deal with such matters in a satisfactory and more efficient way.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore.

Read More: Aitzaz Ahsan condemns lawyers’ attack over PIC, terms it shameful act

According to details, both the leaders strongly condemned the attack at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and expressed solidarity with doctors, nurses, Para-medical staff and patients.

Speaking on this occasion, the CM Buzdar said PIC incident is the test case for the government, adding the government will implement the rule of law at any cost.

Comments

comments