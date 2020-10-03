Pickup truck crashes through patio, ends up in swimming pool

In a shocking incident, a pickup truck left the road and ended up plunging into a resident’s backyard swimming pool in Kissimmee, Florida.

According to the details, the incident took place when the driver veered off the road while trying to avoid hitting a disabled vehicle and resultantly his vehicle crashed through a fence and ended up in a swimming pool.

Kissimmee-Tpr. Santos investigating a crash where a pickup truck traveled through a fence and into a pool. No injuries to the 49 year old man driving. Driver stated he swerved to avoid a disabled vehicle in the travel lane. Drivers have to be alert for vehicles in the roadway. pic.twitter.com/zjf2Kw2Q2n — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) September 30, 2020

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) police said that the truck driver was not injured in the accident, United Press International reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, FHP said, “Santos they were investigating a crash where a pickup truck traveled through a fence and into a pool. Drivers have to be alert for vehicles in the roadway.”

