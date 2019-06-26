In pictures: Throwback to celebrities’ childhood moments

Many Pakistani celebrities are fond of sharing their childhood photos on their social media platforms. While many are unrecognisable and have transformed completely over the years but some stars are easily identifiable.

Here’s a round up of our stars childhood photos.

Sajal Ali

The actress’ expression is too cute to handle in this picture where she can be seen in her dad’s arms. Look at her bright red outfit accompanied by the hat.

Osman Khalid Butt

The multitalented actor is fond of stealing the limelight since childhood. He is photo bombing a photo of his family like a pro.

In another childhood photo, he’s flaunting his million dollar smile.

Urwa Hocane and Mawra Hocane

The Hocane sisters share a lovely bond and this picture is a proof where the duo is twinning.

Mehwish Hayat

It’s hard to believe that this is our very own diva who rocked a traditional attire during her teenage years.

Hania Amir

The quirky and full of life actress’ innocence in this photo is sure to melt your hearts.

Adnan Malik

The heartthrob looked quite handsome even one he was young. That’s a lovely family photo he shared on his Instagram.

Momina Mustehsan

Singer Momina’s fringes and those clips to accessorize the outfit makes us miss our childhood.

Juggan Kazim

Juggan’s childhood photo is a major throwback to the classic braids tied with red bow ties.

