Belgian racer pigeon New Kim up for sale at £1.2m, bidding continues

A pigeon in Europe’s Belgium has reportedly become the most expensive one in the world with people bidding to buy the bird pitches close to £1.2million already flying in.

New Kim is the name of racer pigeon that has driven people to go bonkers after him.

Kim competes in short, middle and long-distance races and has angered bidders as their bids paled against those who offered over million Pounds sterling for the bird.

Two-year-old Belgian racer New Kim is already a shrewd and athletic competitor.

Now, 300 offers later, the highest lies at £1,178,705- with nine days of bidding left to go.

In 2019 another Belgian pigeon, Armando was sold for £1.1million to a Chinese construction boss.

