Pigeon survives surgery to remove syringe needle impaling its head

A pigeon who has been named ‘Dardo’ was found with a syringe needle that went through its head, he was caught by an animal lover who wanted the bird’s misery to end.

It is believed that Dardo was a victim of a cruel human who shoved the needle into his head, but the little bird miraculously survived surgery to remove the impaling needle.

The bird was spotted with the needle in its head in the Villa Reale park in the city of Monza, in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, but could not be captured for the first 10 days of being sighted.

A dog trainer called Said Beid eventually caught the pigeon along with Antonello Garbini and Anna Fossat after several failed attempts.

“I went to the park for several days and I noticed that there were two groups of pigeons that came down from the trees to eat at different times of the day, said Beid.

“I watched their habits by going there every day at 7 am, when the park opens.”

“The pigeon with the needle in the head used to go down three times per day to feed, keeping a distance from the other group, maybe because it was scared, maybe to avoid somebody touching it.”

“I worked calmly after passersby and other people understood what my “mission” was.”

“One afternoon I built two cages, I waited for the other animals to leave and when I saw my ‘friend’ coming down from the tree I put some food in the cage and I managed to catch it.”

A three-inch syringe needle went through the front of the bird’s skull and out through the other side but has now been saved and let out back into the wild.