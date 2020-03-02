Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


WATCH: Passengers try, fail to grab pigeons who got inside an airplane in India

Pigeon

A recently acquired video clip from inside an aeroplane shows a pigeon swoop through the cabin three times, as staff duck and take cover to avoid the birds.

Footage shows one of the distraught passengers flapping through the cabin as a customer tries to grab it and another jokingly ask whether the bird has a boarding pass.

Read More: India clips wings of alleged Pakistani ‘spy pigeon’ to stop it flying back

A baby can also be heard crying on the plane as audibly concerned passengers talk about how the birds will affect their journey.

The birds were found when the luggage shelf was opened after the flight gates were shut and everyone had boarded, a passenger revealed.

Airline GoAir on the incident said that the birds were quickly removed and the passengers remained safe.

Read More: If ‘balloons’ were not enough, spy ‘Pigeon’ panicked India

‘Two pigeons found their way inside the GoAir’s Ahmedabad-Jaipur flight G8-702 while passengers were boarding (the aircraft),’ they said.

It is as yet unclear how the pigeons entered the aircraft.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Gujarat middle-aged man and woman elope for second time

ScienceTechnology

Trending TikTok challenge can lead to life-threatening diseases

ScienceTechnology

Unusual photo of ‘floating man’ appears on Google’s Street View

Offbeat

Pet alligator living in basement for 25 years removed in police action


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close