WATCH: Passengers try, fail to grab pigeons who got inside an airplane in India

A recently acquired video clip from inside an aeroplane shows a pigeon swoop through the cabin three times, as staff duck and take cover to avoid the birds.

Footage shows one of the distraught passengers flapping through the cabin as a customer tries to grab it and another jokingly ask whether the bird has a boarding pass.

A baby can also be heard crying on the plane as audibly concerned passengers talk about how the birds will affect their journey.

The birds were found when the luggage shelf was opened after the flight gates were shut and everyone had boarded, a passenger revealed.

Airline GoAir on the incident said that the birds were quickly removed and the passengers remained safe.

‘Two pigeons found their way inside the GoAir’s Ahmedabad-Jaipur flight G8-702 while passengers were boarding (the aircraft),’ they said.

It is as yet unclear how the pigeons entered the aircraft.

