Another batch of pilgrims arrives in Sukkur from Taftan

SUKKUR: A new batch of 29 pilgrims arrived at Sukkur quarantine centre from Taftan border on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The pilgrims were shifted to the isolation centre in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

The driver of the bus the pilgrims travelled in from Taftan to Sukkur has also been put in quarantine.

The in-charge of the isolation centre said fifteen of them were screened for the disease today and added those found healthy will be allowed to go home.

Earlier today, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah confirmed 93 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the province during the past 24 hours.

In a video statement released from the CM House, he said that 569 new tests were conducted and 93 of them turned to out be positive.

He said, “So far, 13,309 tests have been conducted for the COVID-19 and 1411 of them turned to be positive.”

The chief minister said that 389 of the diagnosed patients recovered and discharged from the hospitals. CM Murad said that 30 people have died from novel coronavirus across the province so far.

