Another batch of pilgrims arrives at Sukkur quarantine centre

SUKKUR: A new batch of 29 pilgrims has arrived at Sukkur quarantine facility from Taftan on Monday, ARY News reported.

The in-charge of the isolation centre confirmed that at least 29 pilgrims, including the bus driver the pilgrims travelled in from Taftan to Sukkur, have arrived at the quarantine facility.

He maintained that the pilgrims were shifted to the isolation centre in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

The in-charge said that they were collecting samples from the pilgrims, adding that the samples will be sent for lab test in Karachi. He maintained that the pilgrims will stay at the quarantine centre till their test results came.

Earlier on April 10, another 70 individuals kept in isolated quarantine facility had been declared fit and healthy after spending more than 14 days by themselves.

Commissioner Sukkur Division Shafique Ahmed Mahesar had said that a total of 40 pilgrims currently in the facility had been tested out of which 30 tested negative for coronavirus.

70 pilgrims who had been given a clean bill of health had departed for their homes after final approval from the doctors.

