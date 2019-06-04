QUETTA: Balochistan home ministry has imposed a ban on pillion riding for six hours across the provincial capital Quetta on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the notification, the provincial administration has banned pillion riding on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr citing security threats.

The notification will be taken into effect from 6:00 am morning to 12:00 pm.

Aerial firing and exhibition of arms will be banned under Section 144. Moreover, the administration also banned picnickers at beaches situated in Bolan district and Pir Ghaib Waterfall.

It is pertinent to mention here that Eid-ul-Fitr moon was sighted in Pakistan and country will celebrate the holy festival after a month-long Ramazan on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The official moon sighting committee (Ruet-i-Hilal) chairman Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman made an official announcement after confirming visibility of the crescent of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram 1440 AH.

The central Ruet-e-Hilal Committees met in Karachi for sighting of crescent of Eid-ul-Fitr under the chairmanship of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

