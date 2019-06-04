Web Analytics
Pillion riding banned in Quetta on Eid day

QUETTA: Balochistan home ministry has imposed a ban on pillion riding for six hours across the provincial capital Quetta on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the notification, the provincial administration has banned pillion riding on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr citing security threats.

The notification will be taken into effect from 6:00 am morning to 12:00 pm.

Aerial firing and exhibition of arms will be banned under Section 144. Moreover, the administration also banned picnickers at beaches situated in Bolan district and Pir Ghaib Waterfall.

Read More: Moon sighted, Eid ul Fitr to be celebrated across Pakistan tomorrow

It is pertinent to mention here that Eid-ul-Fitr moon was sighted in Pakistan and country will celebrate the holy festival after a month-long Ramazan on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The official moon sighting committee (Ruet-i-Hilal) chairman Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman made an official announcement after confirming visibility of the crescent of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram 1440 AH.

The central Ruet-e-Hilal Committees met in Karachi for sighting of crescent of Eid-ul-Fitr under the chairmanship of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

