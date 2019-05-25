Pillion riding banned for two days in Lahore on Youm-e-Ali

LAHORE: In a preemptive measure, the Punjab government here on Saturday issued a notification announcing a two-day ban on pillion riding in Lahore on the eve of Youm-e-Ali, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, the ban has be imposed on the pillion ridding on Ramazan 20 and 21.

The ban, which has been imposed under Section 144 (6) of Criminal Procedure Code will remain in effect until 21st of Ramazan.

The ban, however, will not be applicable to women, children under the age of 12, elderly citizens, journalists, law enforcement agencies, medics, firefighters and employees of rescue services.

Read More: Tightened security arrangements across Karachi ahead of Youm-e-Ali

Earlier in the day, Security arrangements had been tightened across Karachi ahead of Youm-e-Ali procession on the 21st of Ramzan.

Police and Rangers also conducted search operations at Cantt Station, Rizvia Society, Jamshed Quarters, Lasbela and Patel Para neighbourhoods of the metropolis.

Youm-e-Ali is observed on the 21st of Ramzan, the day is marked with large processions across the country commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA).

A high level meeting of paramilitary force presided over by Director General Sindh Rangers Maj Gen Umar Ahmed Bukhari on Tuesday had reviewed security plan for Youm-e-Ali (RA).

