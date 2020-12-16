Web Analytics
Pillion riding banned in Peshawar as Section 144 imposed

Section 144 Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has banned pillion riding and imposed section 144 in Peshawar to ensure law and order situation in the provincial capital, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A notification has been issued by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar in this regard.

Under Section 144, the display and carrying of arms will also be banned in the province. The ban has also been imposed on the movement of Afghan refugees, according to a notification.

