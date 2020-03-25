Pillion riding banned in Punjab till April 7

LAHORE: As part of preventive measures against the novel coronavirus, the Punjab government on Wednesday night imposed a province-wide ban on pillion riding till April 7, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home secretary, the provincial government imposed the ban on pillion riding under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code and it will come into effect immediately.

However, women, senior citizens, children , journalists and law enforcers would be exempted from the ban.

Earlier on March 23, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had announced a lockdown across the province for the next 14 days to control the spread of coronavirus.

He was addressing a press conference in Lahore, after chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the steps being taken by the provincial government to tackle the pandemic.

CM Punjab had said the lockdown will be enforced from tomorrow at 9am till April 6.

He had said the shops of daily routine and medical stores will remain open during the lockdown, while markets, shopping malls and public places will remain close during the aforesaid period.

