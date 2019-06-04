Pillion riding banned in Quetta on Eid day

QUETTA: Balochistan government has imposed a 6-hour ban on pillion riding in Quetta district to avoid any untoward incident on the eve of Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the provincial Home and Tribal Affairs Department, pillion riding will be banned in Quetta on June 5, from 6am to 12pm.

Earlier in the evening, Eid ul Fitr moon sighted in Pakistan and the country will celebrate the holy festival after a month long Ramazan tomorrow (Wednesday).

The official moon sighting committee (Ruet-i-Hilal) chairman Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman made an official announcement after confirming visibility of the crescent of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram 1440 AH.

The central Ruet-e-Hilal Committees met today in Karachi for sighting of crescent of Eid-ul-Fitr under the chairmanship of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees were held today at their respective headquarters for collecting evidences in respect of sighting or other wise for the Shawwal moon.

